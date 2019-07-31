×
Neymar's father thanks PSG star's supporters after police close rape investigation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    31 Jul 2019, 04:04 IST
Neymar-cropped
PSG star Neymar

Neymar's father thanked supporters of the Paris Saint-Germain star after police probing a rape allegation against the forward ended their investigation due to a lack of evidence.

Investigators at the Sao Paulo police station where a Brazilian woman made the accusation in May confirmed on Tuesday the case has been passed to public prosecutors, who have 15 days to make an evaluation and final decision.

Neymar vehemently denied the claim he raped the alleged victim in a Paris hotel room, with the case coming to light shortly before the Copa America, which he missed due to an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old's father, who also acts as his agent, responded to the latest development with a post on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Comunicado Oficial – 30/07/2019 ⠀ Agradeço a confiança e solidariedade prestadas ao meu filho e atleta Neymar Jr. durante as investigações sobre a injusta acusação sofrida no Brasil, assim reconhecida pela Polícia. O apoio dos fãs, amigos e parceiros comerciais, que acreditaram no caráter e integridade do meu filho foi fundamental para superarmos esse terrível episódio. ⠀ Neymar da Silva Santos, sócio-proprietário da NR Sports ⠀ ・・・ ⠀ I appreciate the trust and solidarity given to my son and athlete, Neymar Jr during the investigations regarding the unfair accusation suffered in Brazil, thus, in this sense, now recognized by the Police. The support of all fans, friends and business partners who believed in my son's character and integrity was critical in order to overcome this terrible episode. ⠀ Neymar da Silva Santos, co-owner of NR Sports ⠀ #NRSports #Neymar #NeymarJr

A post shared by NR Sports (@nrsports) on

"I appreciate the trust and solidarity given to my son and athlete, Neymar Jr during the investigations regarding the unfair accusation suffered in Brazil, thus, in this sense, now recognised by the police," he wrote on Instagram. 

"The support of all fans, friends and business partners who believed in my son's character and integrity was critical in order to overcome this terrible episode."

Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos said Neymar remains under investigation in Rio de Janeiro for seemingly showing images of the alleged victim in a video posted on social media in which he protested his innocence.

