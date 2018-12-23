×
Now caption this! - Pogba teases announcement after Mourinho sacking tweet row

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    23 Dec 2018, 18:17 IST
Pogba - cropped
Paul Pogba celebrates against Cardiff City

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has referenced the social media post sent in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking to tease an announcement on Sunday.

Pogba came in for criticism on Tuesday when a photo tagged "caption this" was posted to his social media channels in the immediate aftermath of the Red Devils confirming Mourinho had left the club, although it is not clear if the submissions were scheduled by his sponsors Adidas.

The France midfielder – who starred in United's 5-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday – reportedly had a difficult relationship with his former boss, and was publicly criticised by Mourinho on several occasions.

And the 25-year-old's Instagram and Twitter accounts were active again on Sunday, posting a caricatured picture of himself winking with the tag: "Now caption this. Big announcement later today."

 

Now caption this big announcement later today

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

