Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbles off in Club World Cup final

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the Club World Cup final

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to suffer another injury blow as he hobbled out of Liverpool's Club World Cup final with Flamengo on Saturday.

The England international was out of action for almost a year after damaging multiple knee ligaments against Roma in the 2017-18 Champions League semi-finals.

Oxlade-Chamberlain missed much of last season as Liverpool became European champions and pushed Manchester City to the final day in the Premier League title race.

But the former Arsenal midfielder has been able to feature regularly this season, starting against Flamengo as the Reds sought to become world champions for the first time.

However, with the game still goalless with 15 minutes remaining, Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to land awkwardly on his right ankle, beating the ground in pain.

A stretcher was called after brief treatment on the pitch, although Oxlade-Chamberlain was able to walk off to be replaced by Adam Lallana.

75' - We're forced into a change, as Lallana replaces the injured Oxlade-Chamberlain.



[0-0] #ClubWC pic.twitter.com/ckadbSQKt2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 21, 2019