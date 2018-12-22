×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ozil back in Arsenal line-up to face Burnley

Omnisport
NEWS
News
118   //    22 Dec 2018, 17:27 IST
MesutOzil - cropped
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has handed Mesut Ozil a recall as captain for Saturday's Premier League match against Burnley at Emirates Stadium.

Ozil was a surprise omission from the matchday 18 for Wednesday's 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final defeat to rivals Tottenham, heightening speculation he could be set for a move in the January transfer window.

But Emery has restored Ozil to his starting XI as one of six changes to the side that lost a first Premier League game since August at Southampton last weekend.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is back from suspension to slightly ease Arsenal's defensive worries, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny also in – the latter making his first Premier League start of the season.

Alexandre Lacazette partners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack, while Burnley are also set to operate with a pair of strikers as Chris Wood returns to play up front alongside Ashley Barnes in place of the injured Aaron Lennon.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is sticking with the five-man defence that just fell short in a 1-0 defeat to Spurs last weekend, with Jeff Hendrick replacing Robbie Brady in the only other alteration from the side that started at Wembley.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: 3 pressing questions  Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Emery: Arsenal need Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Burnley: How the Gunners should line-up |...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League: Arsenal v Burnley, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Why is Mesut Ozil being left out by Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
Istanbul Basaksehir 'would do anything' to sign Ozil
RELATED STORY
3 clubs Mesut Ozil can join if he decides to leave Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Ozil's salary not important to Arsenal boss Emery
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 4 ways in which Arsenal can get...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal lost two consecutive games
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us