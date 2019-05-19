×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Paderborn clinch promotion back to the Bundesliga

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    19 May 2019, 22:50 IST
klement-cropped
Paderborn midfielder Philipp Klement.

Paderborn clinched their second successive promotion to seal a Bundesliga return, despite losing 3-1 to Dynamo Dresden on the final day of the season.

Steffen Baumgart's men travelled to the DDV-Stadion with a one-point advantage over third-placed Union Berlin, while Cologne were already confirmed as 2. Bundesliga champions.

Philipp Klement gave Paderborn the lead after 10 minutes in Dresden, but Baris Atik hit a hat-trick to give Union the chance to steal promotion with victory over VfL Bochum.

Union were two goals down within four minutes of the second half and while they were given late hope thanks to goals from Grischa Promel and Joshua Mees, they failed to force a winner that would have secured them second place.

Urs Fischer's men still have an opportunity to make it to the top tier, however, as they will play Stuttgart, who finished 16th in the Bundesliga, in a play-off.

As for Paderborn, their latest promotion continues a dramatic five years in the club's history.

Following relegation to the second tier in 2015, they dropped down again the following year and only escaped relegation to the regional league in 2017 due to 1860 Munich failing to meet the deadline for a third-division licence.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Nurnberg & Hannover relegated from Bundesliga, Stuttgart set for play-off
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich clinch seventh successive Bundesliga title
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: How Bayern beat Dortmund to the title
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich drawn against Heidenheim in DFB-Pokal
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 3 Reasons behind Bayern's ascent to the top of the Bundesliga table
RELATED STORY
Ribery, Robben shaped Bayern & Bundesliga – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Promoted Cologne appoint Beierlorzer as head coach
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Robben and Ribery strike to seal seventh consecutive Bundesliga title
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Jadon Sancho – Dortmund's golden boy in numbers
RELATED STORY
After a decade of service, the famous Robbery at Bayern Munich has come to an end
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us