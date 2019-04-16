×
Paris heroics fuel Dalot's belief as United face up to Barca

Omnisport
NEWS
News
110   //    16 Apr 2019, 18:12 IST
DiogoDalot - cropped
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has urged his Manchester United team-mates to believe they can claim another huge Champions League scalp at Barcelona.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side overcame a 2-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round, winning 3-1 in a dramatic second leg at the Parc des Princes on March 6 to progress on away goals.

Luke Shaw's own goal means United trail LaLiga champions Barca 1-0 from last week's initial encounter at Old Trafford.

Portuguese full-back Dalot, whose speculative long-range shot in Paris resulted in a controversial handball call against PSG centre-back Presnel Kimpembe and Marcus Rashford's decisive penalty, wants to see an unwavering mentality at Camp Nou.

"I think that will be 90 per cent of the game," the 20-year-old told United's official website.

"As long as we keep belief in ourselves during the game, I think we should do the rest, play the game and be ready for 90 minutes and injury time.

"We then just need to focus on ourselves and believe until the end.

"We've proved to everyone that no one at this club gives up and we still have the Paris night in our minds. We need to keep that in our minds just in terms of belief and fighting for the result.

"It's different games and different teams but we need to keep that in mind to motivate and to be ready."

"When you think of [the PSG game] you just want to turn it on again and come here and do the same. We're still positive and we believe that it's possible."

Dalot's former club Porto are 2-0 down at halfway in their quarter-final against Liverpool, with the winner of that tie facing United or Barca in the semis.

"I have dreamed about it," Dalot added. "I hope Porto can do a comeback too and it would be great if we were playing against them."

