Paulinho 'thinking about Barcelona' ahead of potential new offer

Barcelona had an initial offer for Paulinho rejected but the midfielder believes they will not give up their pursuit.

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 20:22 IST

Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao midfielder Paulinho remains confident about the prospect of joining Barcelona in the transfer window.

The 28-year-old Brazil international was the subject of a bid from the Catalans that was rejected by the Chinese Super League club.

Paulinho has claimed that Barca's initial offer was €20million, which is half of the release clause included in his contract, but he believes they could yet return with a new bid that could eventually see him move to Spain.

He told Brazil's Band: "I'm not a hypocrite and I'm a transparent person. I think about Barca. The clause in my contract is €40million and I believe Barca offered €20m and that Guangzhou rejected the offer.

"My agent told me there are new conversations. The majority of players don't ever speak until something happens but I can confirm that the interest is real.

"What I know is that there's a formal offer and the president of Barcelona spoke with the directors, although there wasn't an agreement.

"It's possible that I will play at Barcelona among a number of star players. I could become part of a club full of stars.

"There will still be conversations. There's the possibility that there will be an agreement between the clubs and if that's what I want, it will happen."