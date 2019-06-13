Pedros leaves Lyon Women after trophy-laden spell

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 // 13 Jun 2019, 23:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Reynald Pedros

Lyon Women have announced coach Reynald Pedros has left the club after winning back-to-back Champions League trophies in his two seasons in charge.

Former France international Pedros won five pieces of silverware in total, including successive league titles and a treble in 2018-19 following his first Coupe de France success.

However, the club said in a statement that they had "ended their collaboration by mutual agreement".

A section of the statement said: "The club and coach felt it was necessary to change the technical organisation of the women's team to stimulate a new dynamic, allowing different methods and approaches to help the team continue to improve."

Pedros led Lyon to their sixth Champions League triumph in Budapest last month as Ada Hegerberg, winner of the first ever women's Ballon d'Or award last year, scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 triumph over Barcelona.

What a year it's been for me, but most importantly for the team. It's been long, it's been tough, but we made it happen.

To everyone who supported us day in day out, thank you.

We are one. #OlympiqueLyonnais pic.twitter.com/ABTC6IlaIn — Ada S Hegerberg (@AdaStolsmo) May 20, 2019