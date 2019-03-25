×
Phelan hoping to continue dual role with United and Mariners

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    25 Mar 2019, 21:08 IST
SolskjaerPhelan - cropped
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and assistant Mike Phelan

Mike Phelan hopes he can continue his work as both assistant to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and sporting director at Central Coast Mariners.

Phelan has been juggling the two positions since returning to Old Trafford with Solskjaer in December, contributing to a significant upturn in United's form.

United are still to announce their plans for next season, yet interim boss Solskjaer is being widely tipped to take on the job as manager full-time.

Rather than give up his job with the A-League Mariners, though, Phelan wants to keep working for both clubs, believing it is a situation that can benefit all involved.

"It's just a case of how things develop over the next couple of months," Phelan told the FOX Football Podcast.

"It's a busy time for Manchester United obviously, but the season is coming to an end in Australia. I think once decisions are made back over in England, we'll open those discussions again with the Mariners and hopefully the partnership can continue.

"I think it's a good one; it's a nice one to be able to be associated with the Mariners, and obviously an association for the Mariners with Manchester United is always a nice thing.

"It's all down to ifs and buts right now, but I certainly would like to keep my interest at the Mariners."

Fetching more content...
