Plane wars - Pro and anti-Wenger factions take to the skies at Arsenal v West Brom

"No contract, Wenger out" and "In Arsene we trust" were the conflicting messages from the skies as Arsenal faced West Brom at The Hawthorns.

by Omnisport News 18 Mar 2017, 18:46 IST

A plane with a banner protesting against Arsene Wenger

Light aircrafts sporting rivals banners – one calling for Arsene Wenger to leave and another supporting the under-fire manager – flew over The Hawthorns during the early stages of Arsenal's Premier League match at West Brom.

Wenger has been under mounting pressure from a section of the Arsenal fanbase to end his 20-year reign when his contract expires at the end of this season following a disappointing run that has seen his side fall out of contention in the title race once more.

Fan protests against the 67-year-old Frenchman preceded Arsenal's past two home matches against Bayern Munich and Lincoln City and discontent was voiced in a different fashion as the Gunners returned to Premier League action.

Immediately before kick-off, a plane with a trailing banner that read, "NO CONTRACT #WENGER OUT" circled the ground.

Craig Dawson headed West Brom into a 12th-minute lead to land a further blow against Wenger's popularity but, with impeccable timing as Alexis Sanchez blasted home an equaliser three minutes later, a second plane appeared.

The aircraft's slogan of choice was: "IN ARSENE WE TRUST #RESPECTAW." An overhead droning noise continued to soundtrack the match until shortly before the half hour.

Wenger has led Arsenal to nine major honours but last won the Premier League in 2003-04.