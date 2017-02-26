Pochettino hails Kane as one of world's best

by Reuters News 26 Feb 2017, 23:36 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 26/2/17 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino before the match Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino labelled Harry Kane one of the world's best strikers after a third hat-trick in nine games helped the London side demolish Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday.

Kane's three goals came between the 14th and 37th minutes, giving him 22 in all competitions for the season.

"He's playing at a very good level," Pochettino told the BBC. "He's one of the best strikers in the world. He deserves it because he's a great professional."

The Argentine coach was also delighted with midfielder Dele Alli, who was sent off for a wild challenge at Wembley as Spurs went out of the Europa League to Belgium's Gent on Thursday.

"Dele is very mature and a great boy," he added.

"I am very pleased for him, he had a difficult few days but it was a good response. He was fantastic on the pitch."

An eighth successive home win in the Premier League -- and 10th in all competitions at White Hart Lane -- put Tottenham second in the table, but with a big gap still to make up on London rivals Chelsea.

"Ten points is a big gap, but we keep going and believe," Pochettino said. "We (will) try to put on pressure."

