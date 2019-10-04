Pochettino has 'no doubt' Alli will rediscover best form following England snub

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli

Dele Alli remains a key player for Tottenham and will soon rediscover his best form after being overlooked for England selection, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

The 23-year-old has struggled for form and fitness in the early stages of 2019-20 and was left out of Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Alli came in for criticism for his performance as Tottenham were thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich in midweek and Southgate warned he faces a battle to win back his England place.

However, Tottenham boss Pochettino backed the midfielder to prove his worth once he has got some games under his belt.

"There's nothing wrong with him," Pochettino said at Friday's news conference. "You need to understand that football is about form, about some not so good periods.

"Dele only needs time to recover his best performance. We're going to help him, provide all the tools and platform for him to recover his best way to play.

"There's no doubt Dele is going to recover. He's in a tough period but we need him. He's a very important player for us. In time, we're going to recover the best Dele Alli."

Alli has featured in four of Tottenham's 10 matches this season and is in contention to start Saturday's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Spurs will be without the suspended Serge Aurier at the Amex Stadium and Pochettino has suggested he may use Moussa Sissoko at right-back.

"We have a few options there," he said. "I think Moussa was very good playing one hour against Southampton with tough players like [Sofiane] Boufal and [Nathan] Redmond.

"He did very well and that made me think a little bit that his option is bigger than another player."

Deadline-day signings Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon are also out of contention to play against Brighton, but both players are entering the late stages of rehabilitation and are closing in on a return.

Asked for an update on the pair, Pochettino said: "It is a long period that they have not been playing. We need to be careful. It is a little bit unlucky.

"They are two new signings that can provide new energy for the team."