Pogba can't always have things his own way, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba

Manchester United's team will not be set up purely for Paul Pogba's benefit, insists manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since his return to Old Trafford in a £89.3million move from Juventus in 2016, debate over how best to utilise Pogba's undoubted talent has frequently accompanied United's highs and lows.

An apparent breakdown in relations with Jose Mourinho was followed by a sublime run of form from the France midfielder when Solskjaer took the reins earlier this season.

However, like many of his team-mates, there has been a levelling off in Pogba's performances as United have lost five and won two of their past seven games in all competitions.

Fresh reports linking the 26-year-old to Real Madrid have proved an unwelcome distraction and Solskjaer maintains he will continue asking Pogba to do different jobs as the team requires.

"Everyone has got an opinion on Paul. And of course, together with Paul, we have sat down and discussed his positioning," he told reporters.

"We know he can play as a 10 or a six, we know he can play in probably his preferred position as one of the three in midfield — high, like he did for us at the beginning, like he has done with Juventus.

"With France he has played as one of the two sitters, or one of the two central midfielders with N'Golo Kante.

"So that is the great thing with Paul. He can do both and what we have to to do with all the players is adjust to the games, what that game needs."

United ideally need three points at Goodison Park on Sunday, with the Everton match preceding a potentially pivotal week in their bid for a top four place.

A Manchester derby against title-chasing City at Old Trafford precedes a home match versus Chelsea – games that are likely to call upon Pogba's full skill set.

"Some games have needed Paul to drop back, sometimes it has needed him high up the field," Solskjaer added.

"You can see teams now thinking more about what Paul's position is and trying to stop him in that position.

"He is no different to others in that we tweak his position a little bit for the team's benefit."