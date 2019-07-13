×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pogba impresses as Manchester United edge past plucky Perth Glory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
354   //    13 Jul 2019, 18:54 IST
Paul Pogba - cropped
Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United

Paul Pogba assisted the opener as Manchester United started pre-season with a laboured 2-0 win over A-League club Perth Glory in Western Australia.

Introduced at half-time, midfielder Pogba brought life to a largely tedious affair when he skilfully freed fellow substitute Marcus Rashford for a well-taken goal on the hour.

The France star's agent, Mino Raiola, has voiced the player's desire to leave Old Trafford but he appeared relaxed and in good spirits in front of more than 50,000 fans.

Pogba was set to be withdrawn until Luke Shaw appeared to strain a hamstring and instead made way for teenager James Garner, who fired home the sealer five minutes from the end.

Romelu Lukaku, a target for Serie A club Inter, was present at Optus Stadium but played no part due to a minor injury.

Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Lee Grant were also omitted from United's squad with fitness concerns but are all four are expected to face Leeds United on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed his entire team after a goalless first half that produced few fireworks aside from Jesse Lingard's fine curling effort, which Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy acrobatically turned around the upright.

The local side defended stoutly until Pogba's back-heel allowed Rashford to swivel and drill home the opening goal with his left foot.

Garner added a fine second with a precise strike in a game otherwise only notable for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's debuts for the Red Devils.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Pogba trains with Manchester United ahead of pre-season friendly against Perth Glory
RELATED STORY
Manchester United pre-season tour: How the struggling giants could line up against Perth Glory
RELATED STORY
Wantaway Pogba models new Manchester United away kit
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos chiefs advise Pogba to not go against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Pogba 'has done nothing wrong' at Manchester United – Raiola
RELATED STORY
Manchester United pre-season tour: 3 things to look forward to as the Red Devils face Perth Glory 
RELATED STORY
Man United yet to receive bids for Pogba or Lukaku – Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Marcus Rashford signs new £250,000/week contract at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Pogba and De Gea in, Fred and Sanchez out; Red Devils announce official squad for pre-season 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils need more time to find Paul Pogba's replacement; Milinkovic-Savic touted as an option
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us