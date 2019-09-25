Pogba starts for Man United in Rochdale EFL Cup meeting

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 64 // 25 Sep 2019, 23:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba will make his return from an ankle injury in the EFL Cup after Manchester United included him in their team to take on Rochdale.

Pogba has not featured since August, missing international duty for France, but is back in the XI ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

"It's good that he's had a couple of days in training," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to MUTV. "He needs a game to further his recovery and hopefully he'll be ready for Arsenal, so let's see how he goes today."

Solskjaer has made nine changes from the side that lost 2-0 at West Ham at the weekend, with 21-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe named captain, rather than the more experienced Pogba.

Mason Greenwood, who scored his first senior goal to down Astana 1-0 in the Europa League last week, starts up front after missing the trip to London Stadium with tonsillitis.

Tahith Chong also starts for United along with Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Fred, while Sergio Romero deputises for David de Gea in goal.

Teenage full-back Brandon Williams is named in a United matchday squad for the first time in his career.

Rochdale, meanwhile, have included 16-year-old Luke Matheson in their side, along with United youth product Ollie Rathbone, while 15-year-old Peter Thomas is on the bench.

Time for #MUFC team news...



Ole makes nine changes from the weekend

Axel Tuanzebe skippers the side

Brandon Williams is among our subs for the first time#CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2019