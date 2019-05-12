Premier League 2018-19: How the final day unfolded

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva

The final day of the Premier League season is renowned for throwing up unforgettable moments of drama.

The stage was set for more with Manchester City travelling to Brighton and Hove Albion needing win to stave off the unrelenting charge of Liverpool, who faced Wolves at Anfield.

1500 - A nervy final afternoon is under way.

1503 - Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva drives into the box but the Brighton defence manage to smuggle him away from danger.

1514 - Riyad Mahrez's shot is deflected into the hands of Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan. City continue to probe at the Amex.

1517 - LIVERPOOL LEAD AGAINST WOLVES. Trent Alexander-Arnold's right-wing centre is turned in by Sadio Mane. The pressure cranks up on City.

1524 - Liverpool come close to a second, with Andrew Robertson's powerful drive parried clear by Rui Patricio.

1525 - BRIGHTON HAVE DONE IT! GAME ON. Pascal Gross's left-wing corner is glanced in by Glenn Murray. BRIGHTON LEAD 1-0.

1526 - Anfield erupts as news filters through from the south coast, with one man on the Kop kissing the badge on his Brighton shirt!

1528 - CITY ARE LEVEL - JUST 83 SECONDS AFTER FALLING BEHIND. David Silva's flick is perfect for Sergio Aguero and the Argentinian, a veteran of final-day heroics, fires underneath Ryan. It's 1-1 at the Amex.

1534 - Mohamed Salah fires a volley over the bar after a Liverpool corner is only partially cleared by Wolves.

1536 - Ryan saves well from Mahrez after Murray gave the ball away.

1537 - GOAL CITY, THEY LEAD 2-1! From the resulting Mahrez corner, Aymeric Laporte loses Murray to power a downward header into the left-hand corner. Pep Guardiola's men have turned it around and, as it stands, they will be champions!

1543 - Wolves almost equalise at Anfield. A wonderful sweeping counter-attack from the visitors results in right-back Matt Doherty firing a shot against the bar with Alisson beaten.

1547 - The half-time whistle goes at Anfield, at the same time as Brighton's Lewis Dunk fires in a free-kick that Ederson fumbles on to the woodwork.

1548 - It's also half-time at the Amex. It's in City's hands. They lead 2-1 while Liverpool are 1-0 up on Wolves.

1602 - The second halves are underway.

1611 - Brighton's penalty appeals for an apparent push by Laporte on Dunk are waved away.

1616 - Wolves striker Raul Jimenez slices a shot horribly wide. It's edgy at Anfield, even though Liverpool still lead 1-0.

1619 - Divock Origi, one of the heroes of Liverpool's stunning 4-0 defeat of Barcelona in midweek, hooks over from close range and is promptly taken off by Jurgen Klopp.

1620 - IS THAT THE GOAL THAT SEALS IT? Mahrez finds space on the edge of the box and fires a shot past Ryan, who should arguably have done better. BRIGHTON 1-3 CITY.

1621 - Jimenez fires wide when well placed, that would have really rubbed salt in Liverpool wounds as news of City's third at Brighton starts to hit Anfield.

1625 - Diogo Jota is through on goal but Alisson is quickly off his line to deny the Wolves striker.

1629 - IT'S 4-1 CITY AND THAT REMOVES ANY DOUBT AS TO THE DESTINATION OF THE TROPHY! Ilkay Gundogan, who started the afternoon slowly, curls in a wonderful free-kick and that is surely that.

1638 - GOAL LIVERPOOL! It's not going to be Liverpool's day but they will, at least, finish on a win. The same duo combine for the second goal, Alexander-Arnold crossing for Mane to nod in. LIVERPOOL 2-0 WOLVES.

1639 - Bruno, Brighton's 38-year-old defender, is withdrawn on his final appearance before retirement.

1649 - The final whistle goes at the Amex, and also at Anfield. CITY ARE CHAMPIONS!!!

