×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Manchester United host Chelsea on opening weekend

Omnisport
NEWS
News
80   //    13 Jun 2019, 13:32 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Liverpool host Norwich City in the first game of the 2019-20 Premier League season on August 9, with Manchester United against Chelsea at Old Trafford the pick of the opening weekend.

Defending champions Manchester City, seeking a third consecutive Premier League title under Pep Guardiola, open their season away to West Ham on August 10.

Championship winners Norwich face a daunting trip to Anfield to take on the European champions while fellow promoted sides Sheffield United and Aston Villa are away to Bournemouth and Tottenham respectively.

Graham Potter's first game in charge of Brighton and Hove Albion is away to Watford, while Newcastle United versus Arsenal is one of two fixtures scheduled for August 11.

The first weekend of the new Premier League season will end with United hosting Chelsea, who are expected to have a new head coach should Maurizio Sarri join Juventus.

A Midlands meeting between Leicester City and Wolves is also scheduled for the first Saturday of the new season.

 

Premier League 2019-20 opening matches: 

August 9, Liverpool v Norwich City (20:00)
August 10, West Ham v Manchester City (12:30)
August 10, Bournemouth v Sheffield United (15:00)
August 10, Burnley v Southampton (15:00)
August 10, Crystal Palace v Everton (15:00)
August 10, Leicester City v Wolves (15:00)
August 10, Watford v Brighton and Hove Albion (15:00)
August 10, Tottenham v Aston Villa (17:30)
August 11, Newcastle United v Arsenal (14:00)
August 11, Manchester United v Chelsea (16:30)

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
Reports: Premier League fixtures leaked for opening weekend of the 2019-20 season
RELATED STORY
5 Best opening day Premier League matches
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 Liverpool players Chelsea wish they had
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Weekend Fixtures: Premier League Preview
RELATED STORY
4 best caretaker managers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Football Predictions: Premier League - Gameweek 34
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Players most likely to yield points in a barren Gameweek 31
RELATED STORY
Best Players in Premier League: Power Ranking March 2019 - Salah drops, Doherty enters
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to kick-off a Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us