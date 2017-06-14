Premier League fixtures: Revenge on Tottenham's early agenda

Tottenham will look to strike an early blow in the title race in their first Premier League game at Wembley against champions Chelsea.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 15:17 IST

Tottenham will play all their 2017-18 games at Wembley

Tottenham may be out for revenge when they start the 2017-18 Premier League season at Newcastle United before Chelsea are entertained as the first visitors to their temporary Wembley home.

Tottenham, who are in the process of building a new stadium, won just one of the four European games they played at the national stadium last season and were also beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

They will hope to avenge that result in the second week of the season and strike an early blow in the title race having finished seven points behind Chelsea last campaign, but not before visiting a Newcastle side that handed them a high-profile 5-1 humiliation on the final day of 2015-16 when already relegated to ensure Spurs finished below arch-rivals Arsenal.

Key to Tottenham's title hopes will be a five-week spell starting on October 21, which sees Spurs take on Liverpool, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

A busy December includes a home match versus Manchester City, and the return fixture with United at Wembley on January 31 is followed by a trip to Liverpool and the second north London derby.

Tottenham's visit to Stoke City is sandwiched by games against Chelsea and City in a potentially pivotal period, but the run-in crucially softens in the final four fixtures as Spurs seek a maiden Premier League title.

Please note: Burnley (H) Aug 26 is the same day as the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final and will need to be rescheduled (1/2) — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 14, 2017

Tottenham's 2017-18 Premier League fixtures in full:

12/08/2017 - Newcastle United v Tottenham

19/08/2017 - Tottenham v Chelsea

26/08/2017 - Tottenham v Burnley

09/09/2017 - Everton v Tottenham

16/09/2017 - Tottenham v Swansea City

23/09/2017 - West Ham v Tottenham

30/09/2017 - Huddersfield Town v Tottenham

14/10/2017 - Tottenham v Bournemouth

21/10/2017 - Tottenham v Liverpool

28/10/2017 - Manchester United v Tottenham

04/11/2017 - Tottenham v Crystal Palace

18/11/2017 - Arsenal v Tottenham

25/11/2017 - Tottenham v West Brom

28/11/2017 - Leicester City v Tottenham

02/12/2017 - Watford v Tottenham

09/12/2017 - Tottenham v Stoke City

13/12/2017 - Tottenham v Brighton and Hove Albion

16/12/2017 - Manchester City v Tottenham

23/12/2017 - Burnley v Tottenham

26/12/2017 - Tottenham v Southampton

30/12/2017 - Tottenham v West Ham

01/01/2018 - Swansea City v Tottenham

13/01/2018 - Tottenham v Everton

20/01/2018 - Southampton v Tottenham

31/01/2018 - Tottenham v Manchester United

03/02/2018 - Liverpool v Tottenham

10/02/2018 - Tottenham v Arsenal

24/02/2018 - Crystal Palace v Tottenham

03/03/2018 - Tottenham v Huddersfield Town

10/03/2018 - Bournemouth v Tottenham

17/03/2018 - Tottenham v Newcastle United

31/03/2018 - Chelsea v Tottenham

07/04/2018 - Stoke City v Tottenham

14/04/2018 - Tottenham v Manchester City

21/04/2018 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham

28/04/2018 - Tottenham v Watford

05/05/2018 - West Brom v Tottenham

13/05/2018 - Tottenham v Leicester City