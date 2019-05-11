×
Rakitic rubbishes reports of Inter transfer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
48   //    11 May 2019, 21:24 IST
ivan rakitic - cropped
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic has denied speculation that he is in talks over a move from Barcelona to Inter, claiming the rumours have been invented by the media.

Recent reports in Italy have suggested that the 31-year-old's brother and manager - Dejan Rakitic - had confirmed that negotiations were under way over a move to San Siro.

The same rumours also claimed that Inter were close to agreeing a €50million fee, but Croatia international Rakitic took to his official Instagram account to affirm that his immediate future is at Camp Nou.

"If you want to stop inventing things, I would appreciate it," Rakitic wrote across a screenshot of a report claiming a transfer was close to completion.

"I only concentrate on Barcelona and continuing here for many years and to get the double.

"Besides, my manager is called Arturo Canales."

Rakitic moved to Barca from Sevilla in 2014 and has won four LaLiga titles, four Copas del Rey and one Champions League during his time at Camp Nou.

Barcelona
