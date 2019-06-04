×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rangnick to leave RB Leipzig as Krosche takes sporting director role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    04 Jun 2019, 16:14 IST
ralf rangnick - cropped
Ralf Rangnick, who is leaving RB Leipzig

Ralf Rangnick will leave RB Leipzig on July 1, the Bundesliga club have announced, and Markus Krosche has been appointed as the club's new sporting director.

Rangnick was expected to continue in the role of sporting director on a full-time basis after it was announced in 2018 that Julian Nagelsmann would replace him as first-team coach at the end of the 2018-19 season.

But the club has brought in Krosche from Paderborn, while Rangnick will leave to become head of sport and soccer development at Red Bull.

The club confirmed the news in a statement, saying: "Markus Krosche is the club's new sporting director for the upcoming season. The 38-year-old arrives from newly-promoted Paderborn and has signed a contract until June 30, 2022. In addition, the two clubs have agreed a long-term partnership. The fee, at both clubs' behest, will remain undisclosed.

"Current sporting director Ralf Rangnick, at his own request, will become Head of Sport and Development Soccer at Red Bull from July 1. The 60-year-old will have an advisory role for football clubs in New York, Brazil and Leipzig."

Rangnick took charge of RB Leipzig in May 2015 and achieved promotion to the Bundesliga before making way for Ralph Hasenhuttl to take over.

He returned to the helm in July 2018 and helped Leipzig to third place in the Bundesliga in 2018-19, 12 points behind champions Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said Rangnick had given his approval to the appointment of Krosche, who helped Paderborn rise from the third tier of German football to the Bundesliga in the space of just two years.

Advertisement

"We're pleased that we were able to secure Markus Krosche as our sporting director," Mintzlaff said.

"He's also the absolute preferred candidate of Ralf Rangnick, and with his appointment, we're getting a proven expert."

Leipzig have also appointed Moritz Volz, the former Arsenal and Fulham defender, as assistant coach.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Nagelsmann can establish Leipzig at the top - Rangnick
RELATED STORY
Rangnick lauds RB Leipzig's unique rise
RELATED STORY
Werner to Bayern? Leipzig's Rangnick has doubts
RELATED STORY
Yussuf Poulsen renews RB Leipzig deal to 2022
RELATED STORY
DFB-Pokal final 2019: Are RB Leipzig the new pretenders to Bayern Munich's throne?
RELATED STORY
No Werner talks with Bayern - RB Leipzig's Mintzlaff
RELATED STORY
Mitchell delaying Leipzig future decision amid Man Utd links
RELATED STORY
Joelinton committed to Hoffenheim amid Newcastle, Leipzig links
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends RB Leipzig's structure ahead of pivotal Bundesliga meeting
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich News: Lewandowski suffers a foot injury. Doubt for the game vs RB Leipzig
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us