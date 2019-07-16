×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid 'best club in the world', says ex-Barcelona attacker Takefusa Kubo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    16 Jul 2019, 06:58 IST
TakefusaKubo-cropped
Real Madrid's Takefusa Kubo

Former Barcelona youth player Takefusa Kubo labelled Real Madrid "the best club in the world" following his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kubo, who previously played at Barcelona's La Masia academy, joined Madrid from J.League outfit Tokyo for a €2million fee last month.

The highly rated Japan international is set to play for Madrid's reserve team Castilla in 2019-20, but the 18-year-old has made an immediate impression during the club's pre-season training camp in Montreal.

Discussing his start to life with Madrid, Kubo – who spent four years at Barca before leaving in 2015 after the Catalan club were found to have violated FIFA's international transfer policy for under-18 youths – told Real Madrid TV: "In Japan there is a lot of passion for Real Madrid and I am very proud to play for the best club in the world.

"Players and coaches here are very friendly and I have been able to adapt very well, we have to take advantage of this opportunity, but you also have to have fun because not everyone has this opportunity.

"I'm learning a lot as a footballer and as a person, both on and off the field, I'm having a great time."

Madrid kick-off their International Champions Cup campaign against Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich in Texas on Saturday.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Real Madrid add 'Japanese Messi' Takefusa Kubo to Castilla squad
RELATED STORY
Video: New Real Madrid signing Takefusa Kubo impresses in Copa America
RELATED STORY
3 World class talents wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Real Madrid and Barcelona engaged in a transfer battle for Japanese Prodigy
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Catalan giants set to offer a five-year deal to De Ligt, Real Madrid set to battle Barcelona for Japanese sensation and more - April 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Report: Barcelona's move for attacker becoming complicated as price tag increases amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Top 5 transfers since 2009
RELATED STORY
5 Players who played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Real Madrid feel Pogba would reject Juventus return
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Club have rejected €180M offer for starlet last season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us