×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

RFEF chief to offer Victor a job if Malaga sack him after explicit video controversy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020 IST
vsdacropped
Victor Sanchez del Amo

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales vowed to offer Victor Sanchez del Amo a job if he is dismissed by Malaga in the wake of an explicit video of him going viral following alleged blackmail.

Malaga suspended their head coach pending an investigation on Tuesday after the clip was shared on social media.

Victor claimed he is the victim of extortion, confirming in a statement on Twitter that the police had been made aware.

Media reports say Malaga are set to dismiss the former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder, and Rubiales – who offered Victor support in a tweet on Tuesday – is unimpressed by the lack of backing the club has given him.

Rubiales insists he will offer Victor a job should Malaga opt to get rid of the 43-year-old.

"I had not been on Twitter for two months until the Victor Sanchez del Amo news," he told El Larguero.

"I respect Malaga, but what they have [reportedly] done is a crime. If he loses work, I will offer him to come [to RFEF].

"I will talk to [RFEF sporting director, Jose Francisco] Molina and we will look for a professional job for him in the Federation. We will have open doors."

Malaga are 16th in Spain's Segunda Division, just one point above the relegation zone.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2019-20
FT BEN JAM
2 - 0
 Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
Today HYD CHE 07:30 PM Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
Tomorrow ODI MUM 07:30 PM Odisha vs Mumbai City
12 Jan ATK KER 07:30 PM ATK vs Kerala Blasters
Premier League 2019-20
Tomorrow CRY ARS 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tomorrow CHE BUR 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Burnley
Tomorrow MAN NOR 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Norwich
Tomorrow TOT LIV 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
12 Jan AST MAN 10:00 PM Aston Villa vs Manchester City
I-League 2019-20
FT MOH IND
1 - 0
 Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us