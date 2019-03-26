×
Rice, Hudson-Odoi handed first England starts in Montenegro

9   //    26 Mar 2019, 00:20 IST
CHO-cropped
Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gareth Southgate

Declan Rice and Callum Hudson-Odoi will make their first England starts in Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier away to Montenegro.

The Three Lions began their campaign with a crushing 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on Friday, with both players making their international bows off the bench.

But, due to a number of injuries and fitness doubts, they have moved into the starting XI in Podgorica.

Eric Dier was forced off in the first half on Friday, while Jordan Henderson and Jadon Sancho – both of whom are among the substitutes against Montenegro – are struggling with fitness issues.

Hudson-Odoi has come in for Sancho on the wing, Rice takes the place of Henderson and Ross Barkley replaces Dier as he did at Wembley.

It is a particularly big achievement for 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi, given he is yet to start a Premier League game for Chelsea.

The only other change sees Danny Rose replace Ben Chilwell at left-back.

England are out to make it two wins from as many games in Group A, while Montenegro will hope to improve on their 1-1 draw away to Bulgaria on matchday one.

