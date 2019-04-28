Ronaldo 600: Cristiano's 10 finest goals for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a phenomenal overhead kick for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo took his tally of club goals to an astonishing 600 on Saturday during Juventus' Serie A clash with Inter.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner drilled a fine finish into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box after a one-two with Miralem Pjanic, moving on to 27 in his first season at Juve.

Having started out at Sporting CP, Ronaldo has become one of the finest players the world has ever seen, rattling in goals at a remarkable rate with Manchester United and Real Madrid before his switch to Juve last July.

Following his latest milestone, we recall 10 of his most spectacular efforts during an illustrious career.

Manchester United v Portsmouth: January 30, 2008

Perhaps the finest free-kick Ronaldo struck in his career.

The Portuguese developed his reputation as a set-piece master at United and he lashed a phenomenal 25-yard effort past David James as part of a double to send Alex Ferguson's side to the top of the Premier League.

His knuckleball technique sent the ball swirling into the top-right corner for one of his defining Old Trafford moments.

Porto v Manchester United: April 15, 2009

He had absolutely no right to score this one.

Back in his homeland for a Champions League quarter-final against Porto, Ronaldo picked up the ball in the middle of the opposition half, got it out of his feet and sent a searing strike flying past Helton to seal a 1-0 win at the Estadio do Dragao and a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted an unstoppable effort for #mufc against Porto on this day in 2009. Stunning! https://t.co/7xRMBjNusy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2015

Almeria v Real Madrid: April 15, 2010

Ronaldo has developed into more of a penalty-box poacher in recent seasons, but this effort against Almeria was a reminder of how devastating he could be when starting with the ball outside the area.

Rafael van der Vaart won back possession in the Almeria half and the ball was worked to Ronaldo, who accelerated past two challenges, left a third defender for dead with a stepover, and drilled home with his left foot. The visitors would go on to win 2-1.

Sevilla v Real Madrid: December 17, 2011

Sevilla grew sick of the sight of Ronaldo after he amassed a staggering 27 goals against them. This strike in a 6-2 thrashing is perhaps the best of the lot.

Collecting Karim Benzema's pass 30 yards out, Ronaldo took advantage of the time and space given to him by the defence to blast a shot into the top-right corner, the swerve on the ball making it totally unstoppable. It was one of three he scored that day at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: April 11, 2012

It's tough to pick between the two stunners in this game.

The first is another free-kick. Ronaldo sent the ball high over the wall from nearly 35 yards out, before it dipped into the bottom-right corner, leaving Thibaut Courtois completely flummoxed. It was also his 50th goal of the season.

His second came after he pulled out to the left and was afforded time and space to launch a magnificent cross-goal strike over Courtois, who he later beat for a third time from the penalty spot in a 4-1 thrashing. Take your pick!

Real Madrid v Valencia: May 4, 2014

It was not enough to keep Madrid's title chase alive but this was another goal that showcased Ronaldo's killer instinct and dexterity.

In second-half injury time, with Valencia 2-1 ahead, Angel Di Maria volleyed over a cross from the left and Ronaldo swivelled to score a backheel volley and snatch a point.

VIDEO - Cristiano Ronaldo's amazing backheel goal against Valencia (English Commentary) http://t.co/RJT6OBqJx9 #RealMadridValencia — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 5, 2014

Real Madrid v Espanyol: January 31, 2016

This one showed Ronaldo isn't quite done when it comes to solo runs and spectacular finishes.

With Madrid already 3-0 up in what would prove to be a 6-0 thrashing, James Rodriguez's pass was deflected into Ronaldo's path and he did the rest, showing brilliant footwork to skip beyond three challenges before rifling home from the edge of the area with his left foot.

Juventus v Real Madrid: April 3, 2018

Arguably the finest goal Ronaldo has produced.

Moving away from goal as Dani Carvajal dug a cross towards the penalty spot from the right, he leapt into the air and connected with a marvellous overhead kick. His leg was at a right angle to his body as he struck with the sweetest of volleys that flew past Gianluigi Buffon.

Empoli v Juventus: October 27, 2018

Having helped Madrid to a third straight Champions League triumph, Ronaldo made the switch to Juve and wasted little time in announcing himself in Serie A.

The champions were trailing at Empoli until Ronaldo dispatched a penalty but better was to come in the 70th minute as he unleashed a 25-yard rocket into the top-left corner for what proved to be the winner.

Juventus v Manchester United: November 7, 2018

Just 11 days later, Ronaldo produced an even more stunning effort, this time against former club United.

Midway through the second half Leonardo Bonucci floated a pass over the top of the defence that Ronaldo, running at full speed, let drop over his right shoulder before sending a first-time volley fizzing past a motionless David de Gea.