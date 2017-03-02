Ronaldo late show salvages draw for 10-man Real Madrid

by Reuters News 02 Mar 2017, 04:24 IST

Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Las Palmas - Spanish Liga Santander - Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid, Spain - 1/03/17 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after conceding a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo spearheaded a courageous late fightback from 10-man Real Madrid to rescue a 3-3 home draw with Las Palmas in La Liga on Wednesday after Gareth Bale was sent off.

Ronaldo scored twice in three minutes to salvage a point for Real and deny Las Palmas a first ever win at the Bernabeu, converting a penalty and heading home from a corner one minute from time.

Isco had given Real the lead in the eighth minute but the goal was swiftly cancelled out by Las Palmas midfielder Tana.

A Jonathan Viera penalty put the visitors ahead in the 56th minute after Bale had been dismissed for two bookings and Kevin Prince-Boateng stretched Las Palmas' lead, but Real, who had three goals ruled out, refused to give in.

Real are second in the standings on 56 points, one behind Barcelona who thrashed Sporting Gijon 6-1 on Wednesday, but Zinedine Zidane's side have a game in hand on their arch-rivals as they seek a first league title since 2012.

