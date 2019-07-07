×
Ronaldo targets more silverware in second Juventus season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
71   //    07 Jul 2019, 00:12 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will do everything in his power to ensure next season is one to remember for Juventus after a mixed first campaign in Turin following his move from Real Madrid.

The Portuguese forward won the Serie A title in 2018-19 and was named the division's Most Valuable Player after scoring 21 times and setting up a further eight goals for his team-mates.

But he could not inspire his side to glory in the Champions League as Juve exited the competition at the hands of Ajax in the quarter-finals – although his hat-trick knocked out Atletico Madrid a round earlier - while Juve also crashed out of the Coppa Italia to Atalanta at the same stage.

Ronaldo, enjoying an extended break at home in Madeira before heading back to Juventus for pre-season training, has now set his sights on adding more silverware to his collection following Portugal's collection of the inaugural Nations League crown.

"I am proud to be here [in Madeira], to see my family. I will stop here for the next two days," he told O Jogo.

"I am always ready for a great season. The goal is to always give the maximum to try to win trophies."

Juventus, now coached by ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, take on Tottenham in their first pre-season friendly on July 21.

