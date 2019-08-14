×
Ronaldo to sit out Juventus practice match at Villar Perosa

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    14 Aug 2019, 19:24 IST
Ronaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in a Juventus practice match

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in an intra-squad practice match at Villar Perosa on Wednesday, Juventus have confirmed.

Juve are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the new Serie A campaign, which begins against Parma on August 24.

Maurizio Sarri's side have no more friendlies coming up, but the squad will take part in a practice match at their traditional training camp at Villar Perosa, close to Turin.

One player who will not feature is Ronaldo, who will train with the squad but not participate in the match due to slight fatigue to his left adductor.

Ronaldo's fitness has been monitored closely throughout pre-season, with Sarri electing not to play the 34-year-old in an exhibition match against Team K League in Seoul on July 26, though the former Real Madrid star has featured in Juve's other outings.

