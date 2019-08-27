Rumour Has It: PSG demand Vinicius from Madrid in Neymar deal

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior

All eyes remain on Neymar as Barcelona and Real Madrid continue trying to work out a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for the superstar forward.

Neymar, 27, is heavily linked with a return to LaLiga before the transfer window closes on September 2, but there has seemingly been limited progress.

The slow developments continue as numerous Barcelona players are either being asked for or offered to PSG, who know what they want from Madrid.

TOP STORY – PSG DEMAND VINICIUS FROM MADRID IN NEYMAR DEAL

PSG have told Real Madrid they will only negotiate for Neymar if Vinicius Junior is part of a deal, according to AS.

The LaLiga giants have already rejected a proposal involving Vinicius three times, the report says.

Barcelona are expected to be in Paris on Tuesday, according to Le Parisien, who report PSG have revealed what they want for Neymar.

According to the report, PSG want €100million plus Nelson Semedo and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona are willing to offer a maximum of €170m for Neymar if it can be paid over two years, according to Sport.

ROUND-UP

- Manchester United and Inter have spoken again and the Serie A giants are optimistic they will reach an agreement for Alexis Sanchez, according to Sky Sport. The difficulty in negotiations continues to be around the attacker's salary.

- Just what Christian Eriksen's future holds remains unclear. Tottenham have offered the midfielder a new contract but his representatives are unwilling to talk, according to the Mirror. Eriksen wants a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, who are yet to make a bid for the Denmark international, the report says.

Christian Eriksen left in limbo as contract stand-off with Tottenham intensifies | @johncrossmirror https://t.co/mQzxgQQFkh pic.twitter.com/ZR8vBuK5FI — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 26, 2019

- Mesut Ozil has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, but it seems the playmaker could stay at Emirates Stadium. Turkish Football claims Ozil will not leave Arsenal during this transfer window.

- Fred's time at Manchester United could be over. Fiorentina have offered €20m (£18.2m) for the Brazil midfielder, according to La Nazione. Meanwhile, The Times report Fred is expected to stay after holding talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Staying at Old Trafford, Nemanja Matic wants talks with Solskjaer after losing his first-team place, according to the Mirror.

- Merih Demiral's stay at Juventus may be brief. AC Milan and Juve are set to meet again regarding the defender, with the Rossoneri prepared to offer €35m for the Turkey international, who joined the Serie A champions for €18m last month. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, that would mean Daniele Rugani would stay in Turin and Roma would again turn their attentions to Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren.

- After scoring his first Chelsea goals, Tammy Abraham is set to earn a new deal. The Telegraph reports the Premier League giants are ready to offer the striker a deal that would more than double his £50,000-per-week wages.