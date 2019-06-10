Rumour Has It: Undervalued Mbappe wants PSG exit

Paris Saint-Germain may be heading for a tough rebuild that includes losing two of the world's best players.

While they won Ligue 1 once again, PSG fell short in the Champions League, exiting in the round of 16. Still, Thomas Tuchel has earned trust in Paris, signing a new contract in May.

He may have some massive work to do in the close-season, with Kylian Mbappe reportedly eyeing a move to Real Madrid, while Neymar is considering his options.

TOP STORY – MBAPPE WANTS MADRID MOVE

After a standout season, Mbappe is feeling undervalued at PSG and wants a move to Real Madrid, according to ABC.

The France international, who scored 39 goals in 2018-19, does not feel properly valued in Paris, the report said.

Mbappe has continually been linked with a move to Madrid, where his fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane returned to the helm late in the season.

There may be even further worries for PSG, too, with Neymar considering his options, according to Telefoot.

ROUND-UP

- Gareth Bale is on his way out at the Santiago Bernabeu and Manchester United may be interested. According to the Mirror, United are ready to meet the attacker's wage demands, initially signing him on loan before holding on to him for a second season.

- Manchester United are also looking at potential replacements for Paul Pogba, who is linked with a move away. The Evening Standard report that United are considering Tottenham star Christian Eriksen and Monaco's Youri Tielemans, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester City.

Manchester United consider Eriksen and Tielemans as Pogba replacements



- While Madrid's rebuild has well and truly started, there appears to be some uncertainty over Vinicius Junior. According to AS, Zidane is still unsure about the forward, while president Florentino Perez believes the Brazilian should be part of Madrid's squad.

- Real Madrid are nonetheless expected to sign Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy, but AS say there are concerns over the defender's hip. The LaLiga giants are hoping to do another medical on Wednesday before confirming the signing.

- Atletico Madrid are set to lose Antoine Griezmann and are looking at AC Milan's Suso to add some strength to their attack, according to Corriere dello Sport.

- Manchester United will need a bigger bid to land Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Times report Palace rejected a £40million bid, looking for something closer to £65m.