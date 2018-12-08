×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Salah scores hat trick as Liverpool beats Bournemouth 4-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
43   //    08 Dec 2018, 20:52 IST
AP Image

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored his first hat trick of the season as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday to equal its club record of 17 Premier League matches unbeaten.

Despite a hint of offside, Salah broke the deadlock midway in the 25th minute as he tucked away a parried shot.

Salah scored again three minutes into the second half in an example of perseverance over play-acting, with the striker refusing to go down under a challenge from Steve Cook before drilling home in style.

Liverpool took a three-goal lead thanks to an acrobatic own goal in the 68th from Cook, who somehow back-heeled past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic when trying to deal with Andy Robertson's cross.

Salah completed his hat trick by keeping cool in front of goal after a mazy dribble to complete the rout in the 77th.

Associated Press
NEWS
Twitter reacts to Mohamed Salah's hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool beat...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Neymar scores hat-trick in Champions...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth v Liverpool: Match Preview, Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who scored a hat-trick on their full league...
RELATED STORY
Messi scores another hat trick, Mbappe's mistake sinks PSG
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Match Day 13 Round-up
RELATED STORY
Fans reacted as Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick.
RELATED STORY
Only 4 players have scored a Premier League hat-trick...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Paulo Dybala scores a hat-trick against...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us