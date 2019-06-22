Sanchez suffers ankle injury in Chile win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 79 // 22 Jun 2019, 08:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chile star Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez suffered an ankle injury during Chile's win over Ecuador at the Copa America, coach Reinaldo Rueda confirmed.

Sanchez scored a 51st-minute winner to send the two-time defending champions into the quarter-finals courtesy of a 2-1 victory on Friday.

However, the star attacker is again dealing with an ankle injury, although Rueda confirmed it was not the same setback he suffered late during the season with Manchester United.

"He was evaluated in the break and the doctor determined that he could continue," Rueda told a news conference.

"It was very important what he offered. Fortunately, it was not the same ankle that was injured with Manchester United.

"Now, we have to evaluate post-match and hopefully he can be in the next game with us."

EN VIVO #LaRoja



¡FINAAAAAAAL EN SALVADOR! #LaRoja venció a @FEFecuador por 2-1, sumó seis puntos y avanzó a los cuartos de final de la #CopaAmerica



El lunes nos jugamos ante @Uruguay el liderato del Grupo C. #VamosChile pic.twitter.com/529Y1pNDNS — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 22, 2019

Chile can seal top spot in the group by avoiding defeat against Uruguay in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

They made it two wins from two after Sanchez's second goal of the tournament, with Enner Valencia's penalty having cancelled out Jose Fuenzalida's opener.

Advertisement

"It was a very difficult game. We had the fortune to open the scoring quickly," Rueda said.

"Maybe we lacked more intelligence to continue … it was a very tactical game."