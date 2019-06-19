×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Scaloni: Argentina's Copa America campaign hasn't started yet

Omnisport
NEWS
News
113   //    19 Jun 2019, 11:48 IST
LionelScaloni - Cropped
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni said it was like Argentina's Copa America campaign had not yet started as his side look to bounce back against Paraguay on Wednesday.

Argentina slumped to a disappointing 2-0 loss to Colombia in their opening game, leaving them bottom of Group B and in danger of an early exit.

Scaloni said his players had taken the defeat as expected and he is anticipating a response in Belo Horizonte.

"The Copa for us is like it has not started yet. The group is doing well, assimilating the defeat as it should," he told a news conference.

"We would have liked to have started in another way, but the players are clear that there are two games to play."

Scaloni was unwilling to name his starting XI on Tuesday, but there were elements of his side's performance against Colombia he was pleased with.

The former Argentina international hopes to see his team become more consistent over 90 minutes when they face Paraguay, who drew 2-2 with Qatar in their first outing.

"Most winning teams haven't dominated as we did in those 30 minutes with Colombia," Scaloni said.

"If we had scored, our situation would be different. Unfortunately, we didn't score and paid for it."

Advertisement
Scaloni: I'll retire if Argentina win Copa America
RELATED STORY
Argentina boss Scaloni has no doubts over Messi's Copa America involvlement
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina v Colombia Prediction
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia, Argentina Team News, Predicted XI and more
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Argentina lost 0-2 to Colombia | Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina 0-2 Colombia - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Argentina 0-2 Colombia - 3 reasons why Argentina lost the match | Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 5 players Argentina should drop after the tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina's Starting XI for tomorrow's game against Colombia announced
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina National Team | Final Squad, Preview and Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT BOL PER
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Peru
FT BRA VEN
0 - 0
 Brazil vs Venezuela
Tomorrow COL QAT 03:00 AM Colombia vs Qatar
Tomorrow ARG PAR 06:00 AM Argentina vs Paraguay
21 Jun URU JAP 04:30 AM Uruguay vs Japan
International Friendlies 2019
18 Jun BEN MAU 10:00 PM Benin vs Mauritania
Today COT ZAM 06:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Zambia
Today SOU ANG 09:00 PM South Africa vs Angola
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us