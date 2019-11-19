×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Scaloni pleased with Argentina progress as unbeaten run continues

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19 Nov 2019, 06:06 IST
scalonicropped
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni is satisfied with Argentina's progress after a friendly draw against Uruguay on Monday.

Argentina came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw in Tel Aviv, where Lionel Messi's stoppage-time penalty cancelled out Luis Suarez's goal after Edinson Cavani and Sergio Aguero had struck earlier.

It extended Argentina's unbeaten run to seven matches as they continued preparations for 2022 World Cup qualifying, which begins next year.

Scaloni is pleased with Argentina's development, although the coach still sees room for improvement.

"At the level of results, we are fine. At the level of the game, it can be improved," he said, via Ole.

"The team feeling is the best we have. The important thing is that the players who play do it well. Some make a difference and others support."

Scaloni acknowledged the challenge awaiting his team, describing the CONMEBOL qualifiers as the toughest in the world.

"Now we have to think about what we did well and what we can correct. What is coming is difficult," he said.

Advertisement

"I spoke with people from Uruguay. It will be difficult in the qualifiers. Those in South America are the most difficult in the world.

"We have a good base."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow NOR ISR 01:15 AM North Macedonia vs Israel
Tomorrow BEL CYP 01:15 AM Belgium vs Cyprus
Tomorrow SAN RUS 01:15 AM San Marino vs Russia
Tomorrow SCO KAZ 01:15 AM Scotland vs Kazakhstan
International Friendlies 2019
FT ARG URU
2 - 2
 Argentina vs Uruguay
FA Cup 2019-20
Tomorrow EAS STO 01:15 AM Eastleigh vs Stourbridge
Tomorrow PET STE 01:15 AM Peterborough United vs Stevenage
Tomorrow GIL SUN 01:15 AM Gillingham vs Sunderland
Tomorrow EXE CAM 01:15 AM Exeter City vs Cambridge United
Tomorrow BUR SAL 01:15 AM Burton Albion vs Salford City
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us