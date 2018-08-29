Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Schweinsteiger backed for Bayern director's role by Robben

Omnisport
NEWS
News
227   //    29 Aug 2018, 19:26 IST
Bastian Schweinsteiger - cropped
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger

Arjen Robben feels former colleague Bastian Schweinsteiger would be an excellent Bayern Munich director should he want a future role at his old club.

Schweinsteiger returned to Bavaria for his testimonial on Tuesday when his current team Chicago Fire faced Bayern in a contest that the German side won 4-0.

At 34, Schweinsteiger is coming to the end of his decorated career and Robben believes he could still offer a lot to Bayern after retiring.

Schweinsteiger spent 17 years with Bayern having joined the academy aged 13, and the likes of Hasan Salihamidzic, Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have all gone on to hold senior roles in the club's hierarchy after playing for them.

Asked whether Schweinsteiger could become a Bayern executive, Robben replied: "Yes, of course. But he has to want to do it.

"I don't know what he is planning, maybe he will do something completely different. I don't know.

"But, of course. I mean, just look at [Tuesday]: somebody like this in your club is always useful."

