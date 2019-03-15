×
Sevilla crash out of Europa League after remarkable Slavia Prague comeback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
629   //    15 Mar 2019, 04:51 IST
Slavia - cropped
Slavia Prague beat Sevilla in the Europa League

Sevilla were dumped out of the Europa League in remarkable fashion as Slavia Prague came from behind in extra time to win the second leg 4-3 and progress into the quarter-finals with a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Five-time winners Sevilla had looked set to be going through on away goals, but the tie was to be won in extraordinary fashion in the 119th minute.

Sevilla failed to clear their lines from a free-kick, allowing Ibrahima Traore to get a shot off that Simon Kjaer – well placed on the line – could only help into his own net.

It was just reward for Slavia, who had twice come from behind in the first leg to draw 2-2, only to surrender the lead twice in normal time in Thursday's second leg, which finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Franco Vazquez's goal eight minutes into extra time seemed set to be enough for Sevilla, yet after Mick van Buren's equaliser, the Spaniards finally caved under Slavia's pressure as the hosts claimed a famous scalp.

Slavia will find out on Friday who they face in the quarter-finals, while Sevilla must switch focus to pushing for Champions League qualification in LaLiga.

