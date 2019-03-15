×
Sevilla sack Machin after shock Europa League exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    15 Mar 2019, 19:25 IST
machin-cropped
Former Sevilla coach Pablo Machin

Sevilla have sacked coach Pablo Machin following Thursday's shock Europa League exit to Slavia Prague, the club have announced.

Machin was only hired as the full-time successor to Vincenzo Montella last May and he initially looked to be a good fit after impressing with Girona, but the team's form has nosedived in recent months, culminating in the end of their European campaign at the last-16 stage on Thursday.

Sevilla were held to a 2-2 draw at home last week by Slavia, before the second leg finished with the same score after 90 minutes.

Franco Vazquez put the Spaniards ahead in extra-time, but Mick van Buren levelled on the night and Ibrahim Traore struck a minute from the end to spark mayhem among the home fans in Prague, with Friday's draw setting up a tie against Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Although elimination from the competition Sevilla have won five times ultimately brought Machin's downfall, it is their LaLiga form that has been most alarming.

A run of just three wins in 14 league games has seen Sevilla's season transform from an unlikely title challenge to a scrap for Europa League qualification, and Machin departs with the club five points behind fourth-placed Getafe.

Sporting director Joaquin Caparros is to take the reins for the remainder of the campaign, as he did at the end of last season following Montella's dismissal, with former Sevilla, Valencia and Spain defender Carlos Marchena assisting him.

The first match of Caparros' third spell in charge will be at Espanyol on Sunday.

