Sevilla spree surpasses €120m with Oliver Torres capture

Omnisport
NEWS
News
88   //    15 Jul 2019, 18:18 IST
torrescropped
Oliver Torres at Porto

Sevilla have continued their close-season spending spree by completing the reported €12million signing of former Spain Under-21 midfielder Oliver Torres from Porto on a five-year deal.

Torres, 24, came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid and showed real promise in his early days before Porto signed him for an apparent €20m fee in 2017, having had two successful loan spells at the club.

The first of Torres' loan stays saw him coached by new Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, who had also worked with the playmaker while in charge of the Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 sides in the Spain setup.

Torres struggled to hold down a first-team spot at Porto across the last two seasons, however, starting a total of 21 Primeira Liga games.

It is thought the technically gifted midfielder will stand a better chance of fulfilling his potential under a coach he has previously excelled with, and he will be expected to offer competition for Ever Banega and Franco Vazquez.

Torres' signing takes Sevilla's spending to a reported €123m this close-season, with returning sporting director Monchi overseeing a massive overhaul of a squad deemed to have underperformed in the past two campaigns.

The Atletico academy product joins Jules Kounde, Munas Dabbur, Diego Carlos, Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordan, Luuk de Jong, Fernando and Sergio Reguilon in joining the club, while Maximilian Wober also had his loan made permanent.

Further arrivals are expected at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with Monchi said to be open to losing almost every player from last season's squad, with the exceptions of Bryan Gil, Jesus Navas, Daniel Carrico, Sergio Escudero and Munir El Haddadi.

