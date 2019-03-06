×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shevchenko unsurprised by success of 'lion' Gattuso

Omnisport
NEWS
News
128   //    06 Mar 2019, 23:15 IST
Gattuso-cropped
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso

Andriy Shevchenko has hailed former team-mate Gennaro Gattuso as the AC Milan coach closes in on Champions League qualification. 

Shevchenko and Gattuso played in Milan's Champions League triumph in 2003, the Ukraine striker scoring the winning penalty after a 0-0 draw in an all-Italian final against Juventus. 

Although Milan won another Champions League title in 2007 by beating Liverpool 2-1, they have been in the relative European wilderness in recent years. 

Under Gattuso, however, Milan's future looks bright once more and Shevchenko sang the praises of his former colleague. 

"'Rino' was always energetic," he told DAZN. "He was always there for us, he electrified the dressing room like no other. 

"On the pitch, but also off the pitch, he was a lion, someone who gave his heart and soul for the club, his team-mates." 

 

Gattuso is not the only member of Milan's 2003 vintage who thrived under Carlo Ancelotti to have forged a successful coaching career.

Advertisement

Clarence Seedorf and Filippo Inzaghi both returned to the Italian club for spells in charge, the latter replacing his old team-mate at the helm in 2014.

"I've asked this very thing to Ancelotti," Shevchenko added. 

"Because if you look at our AC Milan, back in the day, a lot of my team-mates are coaching right now. 

"This shows how that team was full of very intelligent players."

A run of four straight Serie A wins has moved Milan above city rivals Inter and into third place in the table as the race for a top-four finish continues.

Milan have not managed to secure Champions League qualification since finishing third at the end of the 2012-13 Serie A season, but Shevchenko is backing Gattuso to complete the job.

"This is the main goal of the club, of the entire squad," Shevchenko said. 

"Rino is making great strides as a coach, he’s re-making the squad in his own image.

"The most important thing right now is that they are getting things done."

Omnisport
NEWS
Gattuso the right man for Milan, says Shevchenko
RELATED STORY
Shevchenko plays down Piatek comparisons but talks up Milan's 'true striker'
RELATED STORY
Gattuso still not satisfied with Milan despite fourth straight win
RELATED STORY
Gattuso refusing to think about looming Inter clash
RELATED STORY
Milan take 'step back' but Gattuso pleased to keep Lazio quiet
RELATED STORY
'Fantastic' Piatek reminds Gattuso of Tomasson
RELATED STORY
3 famous football careers ruined by a bad transfer
RELATED STORY
Gattuso encouraged by AC Milan's rampant second-half showing
RELATED STORY
He is a champion – Gattuso unconcerned by Higuain goal drought
RELATED STORY
Ibrahimovic, Van der Vaart & Sneijder – Ajax's last Champions League quarter-final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us