Skriniar happy at Inter as Nerazzurri aim to challenge under Conte

26   //    11 Jul 2019, 22:20 IST
Skriniar - cropped
Milan Skriniar is aiming to push Inter towards a Serie A title challenge

Milan Skriniar has reiterated his commitment to Inter as the Nerazzurri aim to challenge in Serie A under new coach Antonio Conte.

Skriniar signed a new long-term contract with Inter in May amid reported interest from a number of Europe's major clubs.

Former Inter boss Luciano Spalletti, however, did not stay on at San Siro, with the club choosing to replace him with former Juventus and Italy coach Conte.

Inter - who finished fourth last term - are undergoing something of a rebuild, with Radja Nainggolan, a regular under Spalletti, and Mauro Icardi both likely to leave the club, while Romelu Lukaku is a reported target.

But Skriniar insists he has no plans to move on and is instead focusing on helping Inter test Juve's domestic dominance.

"I've always said I wanted to stay here, I'm happy to be here," Skriniar told Sky Italia.

"With the new coach, there could be a new system so we also have to work for this, to always do better.

"There is a great desire to work to improve. It is working hard and well, and it is important. We knew what was waiting for us with the new coach and he has been himself immediately since the first training session.

"What we know is that we have to work from the first day to the maximum because our goal is to fight for the top places."

Inter will challenge for Scudetto under Conte, predicts Skriniar
Politano tips Spalletti stay amid Conte to Inter reports
Spalletti and Inter not distracted by Conte talk
I'll do everything to repay his faith - Conte key to Lazaro's Inter move
Inter's Skriniar ends Man Utd, Madrid links with new deal
I believe my future is here - Skriniar close to agreeing new Inter deal
Conte on Inter challenge: This is what I live for
Inter tell Icardi & Nainggolan they can leave
3 dark horses to watch out for in UEFA Champions League 2019/20
Martinez: Inter must challenge Juventus next season
