×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer confident Man United will make further signings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
173   //    05 Jul 2019, 21:08 IST
Solskjaer - cropped
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United will continue to add to their squad in the off-season after bringing Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford.

Wales international James joined from Championship side Swansea City, while drawn-out negotiations with Crystal Palace resulted in Wan-Bissaka joining on June 29 for a reported £45million, plus an additional £5m in potential bonuses.

United are also rumoured to be interested in Harry Maguire and said to have had a £70m bid rejected by Leicester City, while Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is supposedly another target.

And after praising United's recent business, Solskjaer still expects more incomings before the transfer window shuts on August 8.

"Well, it's a long-term and short-term project," Solskjaer told United's official website. "You cannot just think three years down the line, and so we've got short-term goals as well, of course.

"I think we've been quite calm and good in the market, as we've got the right people and we're still working on a case or two.

"Of course, we're always looking to improve the squad and, all over the summer I've been in touch with Joel [Glazer, co-chairman] and Ed [Woodward, executive vice-chairman] and all the recruitment and analysis people.

"I've got to say it's been very good so far. I've got the backing and we've got to make sure we don't just jump in and do something rash.

"We've got the people we wanted, for now, and there will probably be some more business being done."

Advertisement

But while acknowledging United are working on other deals, Solskjaer also expressed his excitement at the two signings already completed.

"I know this club, the supporters, staff, coaches and team-mates, we want players who can get us off the edge of our seats," Solskjaer continued.

"Both these players have X-factors, real X-factors, and are great, humble human beings who are hard-working, hungry and just at the start of their careers.

"I'm sure the fans will be delighted when they see their progress. They are here now. Now it's up to them to take the opportunity and prove their worth.

"Of course, we don't expect them to set the world alight on the first day, but they are going to grow into big and very good Manchester United players."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United target 3 more signings after Wan-Bissaka, Red Devils confirm the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Surprise Man Utd Signings
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer: Man Utd signings need work ethic
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 different tactical formations that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could implement in the upcoming 2019/20 season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Solskjaer promised 3 New signings after Barca loss
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Club target three more signings after Aaron Wan-Bissaka move.
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer: I think Pogba will stay Man United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United in talks with Sporting Lisbon for £50m Midfielder, Red Devils fall further behind in race to sign Matthijs de Ligt and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to make 'tough decisions' at Man United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United get massive hope in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt, Solskjaer fears  £160m duo might be out of reach this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us