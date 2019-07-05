Solskjaer confident Man United will make further signings

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United will continue to add to their squad in the off-season after bringing Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford.

Wales international James joined from Championship side Swansea City, while drawn-out negotiations with Crystal Palace resulted in Wan-Bissaka joining on June 29 for a reported £45million, plus an additional £5m in potential bonuses.

United are also rumoured to be interested in Harry Maguire and said to have had a £70m bid rejected by Leicester City, while Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is supposedly another target.

And after praising United's recent business, Solskjaer still expects more incomings before the transfer window shuts on August 8.

"Well, it's a long-term and short-term project," Solskjaer told United's official website. "You cannot just think three years down the line, and so we've got short-term goals as well, of course.

"I think we've been quite calm and good in the market, as we've got the right people and we're still working on a case or two.

"Of course, we're always looking to improve the squad and, all over the summer I've been in touch with Joel [Glazer, co-chairman] and Ed [Woodward, executive vice-chairman] and all the recruitment and analysis people.

"I've got to say it's been very good so far. I've got the backing and we've got to make sure we don't just jump in and do something rash.

"We've got the people we wanted, for now, and there will probably be some more business being done."

But while acknowledging United are working on other deals, Solskjaer also expressed his excitement at the two signings already completed.

"I know this club, the supporters, staff, coaches and team-mates, we want players who can get us off the edge of our seats," Solskjaer continued.

"Both these players have X-factors, real X-factors, and are great, humble human beings who are hard-working, hungry and just at the start of their careers.

"I'm sure the fans will be delighted when they see their progress. They are here now. Now it's up to them to take the opportunity and prove their worth.

"Of course, we don't expect them to set the world alight on the first day, but they are going to grow into big and very good Manchester United players."