Solskjaer not worried about De Gea form

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 29 Apr 2019, 02:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not worried about David de Gea's form despite the Manchester United goalkeeper costing his side another goal against Chelsea on Sunday.

De Gea spilled a speculative long-range drive from Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso was on hand to tuck in the rebound and earn the Blues a 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford.

The Spain international has struggled of late, having been at fault for goals in defeats against Barcelona and Manchester City this month, but Solskjaer is keeping faith in his number one.

"I know David. You know when you are a goalkeeper or striker you are always in the spotlight," Solskjaer told a news conference. "Whenever you score or miss a chance you get good or bad headlines.

"The same with David when he makes great saves. He has been in the spotlight for the right reasons for so long. Now he is in a period where he feels he could do better, but I don't have any worries for him because he is a strong character.

"There's many different ways of getting back to your best performances. I will sit down and speak to David, as I have done when he has played well, he is not the reason we are in sixth position. There are many reasons. We are challenging against good teams."

3 - David de Gea has made three errors leading to goals in his last four games in all competitions for Manchester United - as many as in his previous 123 matches combined for the Red Devils. Sloppy. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/Tbq59cYSU7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2019

Solskjaer indicated he will not be dropping De Gea for United's next game away to relegated Huddersfield Town next Sunday.

"He has got two great keepers underneath him - Sergio [Romero] and Lee [Grant]. There's a fantastic atmosphere between them," Solskjaer said.

Advertisement

"Sergio plays well every time he has played. Lee is fantastic in training. They keep pushing each other. You cannot say that there's any complacency. David is not the type to sit and be complacent. He is a competitor, he wants to be the best.

"Whenever I didn't score a goal my confidence dropped. I missed some chances. David knows he could have done better with the goal. There is no reason hiding that. But there is no chance any of us will point fingers because he has saved himself so many times."

The boss gives #MUTV his take on a frustrating afternoon for #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/ydI06jfhew — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2019

United took the lead through Juan Mata in the 11th minute but De Gea's error allowed Chelsea to boost their Champions League qualification chances at their expense.

"I was happy with the start. Maybe it is inconsistency because we were playing well in the first half," the United boss said. "We were creating chances, on the front foot … I think everyone was very pleased with the performance.

"Of course, we were disappointed coming into half-time with the draw. At half-time it was very good, everyone was backing each other, we said the right things. Second half was just a scrappy game, we never got quality in either team really.

"We certainly didn't get any intensity or quality in our pressing or with the ball it suddenly went to two-three touches from one-two in the first half."