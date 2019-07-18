×
Solskjaer ready to rotate Rashford and Martial as main striker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
357   //    18 Jul 2019, 02:06 IST
anthony martial - cropped
Anthony Martial (L) with Marcus Rashford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to be ready to rotate roles in Manchester United's frontline next season.

The forward duo were each on target in Wednesday's 4-0 friendly victory over Leeds United as part of the Red Devils' pre-season tour.

Manager Solskjaer has deployed both at the focal point of his three-man attack across two matches in Australia, but says he is ready to use them in wider positions too in the forthcoming campaign.

"With Marcus, he can play along the frontline," Solskjaer said.

"Sometimes he likes to drift to the left, same with Anthony, both of them can play at nine and 11, also together as a pair as a nine and a 10, also sometimes on the right-hand side.

"For me, it's great to have forwards who rotate and say, 'he's on the right side and I'll be on the left side, or, 'he's through the middle, I'll be on the side'.

"I don't think we can nail them down to one position, because they're good footballers who can see space."

Rashford insists United want to hit the ground running next month when the Premier League returns following a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, which saw them finish outside of the Premier League's top four.

The England striker told MUTV: "As a team, everyone is fit and healthy. We want to hit peak form come the start of the season."

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
