Sterling wants Foden in England squad

Manchester City celebrate Phil Foden's goal against Dinamo Zagreb

Raheem Sterling has backed Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden for an England call-up after both were on target in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Foden is tipped for future stardom and joined Sterling in scoring from off the bench at the Etihad Stadium, collecting an assist from his in-form compatriot to add City's second at the death.

The teenager has only played 10 minutes in the Premier League this season but Sterling feels Foden should be fast-tracked by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

"I am buzzing for Phil and I want him in the national team, if he keeps going he will be there," Sterling told BT Sport.

"We have seen them [Dinamo] play with the clips that the manager showed and it was difficult to break them down at times.

"A few did not go in but we took our chance and then got the second. It is always disappointing not to start but we had to be patient. I was happy to contribute to the team.

"Players that we have here, you have to read the game and the goals will come."

Foden's second Champions League goal came deep into injury time as City hit the Croatian champions on the break.

"It needed a change of tempo and Raheem brought that well," Foden told BT Sport.

"It is all about enjoying your time on the pitch and I am happy to score and help the team.

"I thought they were putting dangerous balls in the box so to seal the win meant everything.

"You have to show the manager what you can do each day in training, every young kid wants to play but you have to keep patient."

Foden's next chance to impress could come on Sunday, when City host Wolves in the Premier League.