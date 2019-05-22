×
Sterling wants to discuss tackling racism with FA and Premier League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    22 May 2019, 14:18 IST
RaheemSterling - cropped
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling wants to hold talks with the Football Association (FA) and Premier League about tackling racism.

England forward Sterling has this season been vocal on the issue since suffering alleged racist abuse from Chelsea fans during a 2-0 loss in December, criticising the media's coverage of black players and speaking out in support of other footballers that have been targeted.

The 24-year-old in April backed an anti-racism manifesto that included demands for harsher punishments and greater representation of black, Asian and minority ethnic people at a governance level throughout football.

Sterling, who, along with Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi, was also subjected to racist chanting during a Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro in March, hopes to have an opportunity to have a dialogue with English football's governing bodies during the close season.

"With football you can get caught up in training every day and games every two to three days so you don't really have a lot of time to be out speaking to people," said Sterling at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival.

"But in my off-time, holidays if I can get to speak to the FA and people in the Premier League and see how we can look about doing things better in the future for sure I will be there in person to try and do that."

Sterling reiterated his desire to see a nine-point deduction handed to clubs whose fans are found to have racially abused players.

"There needs to be stricter punishments. If I go to a football game and I support Manchester United for example I do not want to be the person that lets my team down by saying silly remarks in the stadium," he said.

"If your team is going to be deducted nine points from them winning the league you are not going to say these racist remarks.

"Fining someone or fining a club £5,000 or fining a fan £300 doesn't do anything."

Will racism ever leave Football?
