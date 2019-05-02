Swansea City 1 Derby County 1: Routledge strike denies Lampard's men

Swansea City forward Wayne Routledge

Derby County let slip the chance to make all but certain of their place in the Championship play-offs as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Swansea City.

Derby could have ended Bristol City's chances of catching them by beating Graham Potter's Swansea, but Wayne Routledge's second-half strike cancelled out Richard Keogh's opener to leave Frank Lampard's Rams unsure of their fate.

Both Bristol City and Middlesbrough could catch Derby if they fail to beat West Brom on Sunday and Lampard will be disappointed that his side failed to capitalise on a dominant first half at Liberty Stadium.

Bradley Johnson almost opened the scoring with a fierce downward header from close range but Kristoffer Nordfeldt denied the midfielder, getting down quickly to make a superb reaction save.

Keogh rose to meet Harry Wilson's corner at the far post and his looping header crashed in off the post to leave Swansea chasing the game after 22 minutes.

Swansea improved after the interval and substitute Jay Fulton blazed over the crossbar early in the second half as gaps started to appear in the Derby rearguard.

Routledge made no such mistake in the 66th minute, bundling the ball home after Ollie McBurnie's close-range header was parried onto the post by Kelle Roos to ensure the points were shared.

Sixth-placed Derby have 71 points after 45 matches, a point above Middlesbrough and two clear of Bristol City.

66' | GET IN THERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



The #Swans equalise as @oli_mcburnie's powerful header is tipped onto the post by Roos, but @WayneRoutledge pounces to prod home the rebound.



Match Centre LIVE! https://t.co/bUD0Gstd91



1 - 1 | #SWAvDER pic.twitter.com/5AmgexN9eL — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 1, 2019