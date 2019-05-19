×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sylvinho, Juninho to join Lyon as coach and sporting director

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    19 May 2019, 04:26 IST
sylvinhocropped
Sylvinho during his time at Inter

Lyon have confirmed former Brazil defender Sylvinho will succeed Bruno Genesio as head coach and club icon Juninho Pernambucano shall return as sporting director.

Genesio confirmed in April that he will not renew his contract – which expires in June – and Ligue 1 side Lyon were subsequently linked with a host of coaches.

Jose Mourinho was among them and the former Manchester United manager even seemed to encourage the links.

But Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed after Saturday's 4-0 win over Caen they have gone for a more left-field option in Sylvinho – assistant to Brazil coach Tite – with Juninho making the choice after agreeing to become Lyon's new sporting director.

Speaking to reporters, Aulas said: "We saw Juninho two times in Los Angeles to obtain his agreement and we have it.

"He will come, even though some financial details remaining. He has a love story with Lyon. He chose Sylvinho as coach and we have his agreement too.

"He has this aspiration of high-level talent. We had to convince him because he had a lot of offers."

Sylvinho represented Manchester City, Barcelona and Arsenal during his career, while Juninho – known for his free-kick ability – spent eight years at Lyon as a player, winning seven Ligue 1 titles.

 

Advertisement
Stuttgart appoint Thomas Hitzlsperger as sporting director
RELATED STORY
Vietto to join Sporting CP from Atletico
RELATED STORY
Heidel stepping down as Schalke sporting director
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Technical Director: AIFF Panel recommends 3 candidates for job, including ex-Sporting Lisbon assistant
RELATED STORY
'The doors are always open here' - Ajax's sporting director on FC Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Wenger will not be new sporting director, insists PSG president
RELATED STORY
Schreuder to succeed Nagelsmann as Hoffenheim coach
RELATED STORY
Ferdinand takes tips from Van der Sar amid United sporting director talk
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Bianconeri ace has to take pay-cut to join Los Blancos and more Serie A news: 24 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Club legend tipped for Sporting Director post
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us