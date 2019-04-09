×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ten Hag: We must play our own way against Juve

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    09 Apr 2019, 20:06 IST
Erik ten Hag Ajax Training and Press Conference 04032019
Erik ten Hag

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag says his side must focus on playing their own way when they tackle Juventus in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final.

The Eredivisie giants have reached the last eight for the first time since 2003 courtesy of a shock 4-1 win over holders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the round of 16.

Ten Hag is fully aware of the threat posed by the Serie A champions but believes his side have enough in their locker to get through.

"We must play our way against Juventus," he told Tuesday's news conference ahead of the opening leg in Amsterdam.

"The most important thing is the result tomorrow. We are only thinking about the match against the Bianconeri.

"We have a good midfield, we manage possession well but when we don't have it we have to be good at recovering the ball as soon as possible.

"Tactically, we are strong and we can field players in different positions."

Giorgio Chiellini is absent for Juventus with a calf injury but Ten Hag says the Italian defender can be replaced.

"Chiellini is a very important player for Juventus but they have several players who can take his place," he added. "We will certainly have to give it our best."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ten Hag: Ajax want more after Madrid rout
RELATED STORY
Ten Hag hails 'excellent' Ajax after VAR controversy
RELATED STORY
Madrid will miss 'boss' Ramos, says Ten Hag
RELATED STORY
De Jong fit to face Real Madrid, confirms Ajax boss Ten Hag
RELATED STORY
Win at Madrid 'pretty close to perfection', beams Ajax boss Ten Hag
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti surprised by Napoli superiority against Juve as he laments Meret red
RELATED STORY
Indian Football News: "If our own parent body sabotages us, how can we survive," asks Minerva Punjab Owner Ranjit Bajaj
RELATED STORY
Ajax hopes to take advantage of Ramos' absence
RELATED STORY
UCL round of 16: 5 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Real Madrid star admits that they have lost the “Illusion” of being “Real” Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us