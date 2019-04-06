×
The fans want the team to do better – Zidane unsurprised by Bale jeers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
74   //    06 Apr 2019, 23:34 IST
bale-cropped
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Zinedine Zidane showed little sympathy for Gareth Bale after he was jeered by Real Madrid fans in Saturday's underwhelming 2-1 win over Eibar.

Madrid, who lost to Valencia on Wednesday, were unimpressive once again and fell behind to Marc Cardona's goal six minutes before half-time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

They rallied after the break and ultimately won thanks to a Karim Benzema brace, but questions will again be asked of Los Blancos' performance.

Zidane has often been asked in recent weeks about the future of Bale and the Frenchman has done little to hush the stories claiming he wants to leave the club.

The Wales international was jeered during the match and Zidane hardly made an impassioned defence of his player afterwards.

When asked – again – if Bale will be at the club next season, Zidane told reporters: "We'll see.

"I will not say what will happen. He's at Madrid and he has two years left on his contract. It is not the time to talk about that.

"We do not rejoice at the jeers, but the fans want their team to do better."

With Madrid realistically out of title contention in LaLiga and eliminated from the Copa del Rey and Champions League, Zidane accepts it is difficult for his side to be motivated but insists they will not stop fighting for results. 

"In this situation, we will go out little by little, insisting on working and thinking positively," he said.

"This season we will not win anything, we already know in our heads. Playing for nothing is complicated.

"I'm not saying that we're going to quit and stop fighting. No, that's why the second half was very good, we took initiative. But thinking about the seven matches we have left, we will have to fight as a team."

