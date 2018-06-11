The time is now for Belgium, not two or four years' time – Hazard

Belgium go to the World Cup with an immensely talented squad and captain Eden Hazard says they need to make the most of that.

Omnisport NEWS News 11 Jun 2018, 03:48 IST 475 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium forward Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard thinks the club form of Belgium's key players such as himself, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku means the time has come for Roberto Martinez's men to match expectations.

Belgium go to the World Cup with arguably one of the most talented squads in the entire competition, boasting a host of players who have starred in Europe's biggest leagues.

Captain Hazard has regularly impressed for Chelsea in recent years, while De Bruyne was one of the top players in the Premier League in the season just finished.

Belgium went to the 2014 World Cup with a similarly impressive collection of players and made little impact and Hazard says they need to show that their time has come this year.

"I think that we are all in top shape," Hazard told reporters. "Kevin at Manchester City, Romelu at Manchester United, me at Chelsea, Thibaut [Courtois] at Chelsea.

"We all play in great clubs, we all had good seasons. So if we want to do something great, it is now.

"The time isn't in one, two or four years. I think now is the moment to be together and do something great.

"There is no 'Eden Hazard dependence'. We have 23 players who can play.

"Obviously, I am in good shape. I can score and be decisive in the group. There is always a player who is more in the spotlight than the others. It's normal.

"But I think every player can find the solution in games. I could play badly in one game and someone else could score or do the right things.

"There is no 'Eden Hazard dependence'. Everybody is working for everybody. Everybody is crucial."