There can be no excuses - Kane accepts Tottenham falling below standards

Harry Kane accepts Tottenham are falling below their own high standards this season but is refusing to rule his side out of the Premier League title race.

Tottenham have won just two of their opening six top-flight matches this term and were knocked out of the EFL Cup at the third-round stage by League Two side Colchester United on Tuesday.

Kane has started each of the north London club's league matches and believes their underwhelming start to the campaign is inexcusable.

"I'd say it's been disappointing. I don't think there's any hiding behind that," he told Sky Sports. "To only win two games out of our first seven is not the standards that we've set in previous years.

"Obviously the two draws at [Manchester] City and Arsenal are not terrible results, but being 2-0 up at Arsenal and drawing does feel like a terrible result.

"We've put ourselves in good positions this season but just haven't managed to see the game out or find a way to win like we have in previous years.

"It's a disappointing start, but there are plenty of games to turn that around, starting with the game on Saturday [against Southampton]."

Kane also played a full part in last week's 2-2 draw at Olympiacos, with Spurs throwing away a two-goal lead in their opening Champions League match.

"[Game management] is something we need to get better at," he said. "When we go ahead in games we need to be more confident, to see the game out, whether we drop behind the ball or carry on playing, whatever suits that game.

"We're not inexperienced any more, we're not young any more, the excuses aren't there for us any more. It's down to us players to take responsibility."

Tottenham find themselves 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with six matches played, but Kane insists last season's Champions League runners-up cannot be written off just yet.

"If this was January or February people would be saying there's no chance of us winning it," he said.

"Obviously it's not the ideal start, but stranger things have happened. You can never rule yourselves out until it's done."